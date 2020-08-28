Go Kyung Pyo Shares What Drew Him To New Drama And Praises Co-Star Women’ Generation’s Seohyun

Go Kyung Pyo has opened up about why he selected JTBC’s upcoming drama “Personal Life” as his first position after being discharged from the army earlier this yr. Not a lot is thought about his character, leaving folks curious to know what led to his determination.

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Personal Life” takes place throughout the present age wherein folks share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. It’s about con artists mobilizing all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “personal life.” Even with con artists characters performed by Women’ Generation’s Seohyun, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Younger Min, it’s Go Kyung Pyo’s character Lee Jung Hwan that’s shrouded in essentially the most thriller.

Go Kyung Pyo saved issues imprecise about his character as he stated, “Although he appears to be an everyday workplace employee on the surface, he’s finishing up a secret mission that may’t be revealed. I hope folks will get pleasure from his story.”

When requested why he selected the drama, Go Kyung Pyo stated, “I discovered it so cool that the feminine characters lead the story. I preferred how conditions and characters got here collectively as you observe the story of Cha Joo Eun (Seohyun).” He added, “I really feel like I’ll be capable of present a brand new facet of myself by Lee Jung Hwan, and I discovered that intriguing,” and stated he’s been working onerous to specific the small variations in how Lee Jung Hwan interacts with every of the opposite characters.

Go Kyung Pyo additionally talked about how the chemistry between the actors shall be one to observe for as he stated, “I actually really feel grateful and cherish the truth that we get to work collectively.” Speaking about Seohyun, he stated, “She could be very critical in her strategy to her work, and he or she’s at all times working onerous to provide you with higher methods to specific her character. Her limitless efforts have left an impression on me. I discover myself counting on her quite a bit and he or she is so useful.”

Lastly, Go Kyung Pyo mentioned the message he hopes to convey by the drama as he stated, “We’re all people. However we’re all members of society collectively, sharing a mutual sense of duty. I hope folks will see the great in placing respect and love for one another over particular person selfishness.”

“Personal Life” is ready to premiere in September.

