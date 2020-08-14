Go Kyung Pyo Shows His Dapper Side As A Mysterious Businessman In New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Non-public Life” (literal title) has shared new stills of Go Kyung Pyo.

“Non-public Life” is about within the present age wherein individuals share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives. The drama is a few group of con artists mobilizing all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “personal life.”

Women’ Era’s Seohyun performs Cha Joo Eun, a con artist who scams individuals to outlive, and Kim Hyo Jin performs Jung Bok Gi, an expert con artist who ranks within the prime one % of all con artists. Go Kyung Pyo performs Lee Jung Hwan, a mysterious crew supervisor at a significant firm, and Kim Younger Min performs Kim Jae Wook, an formidable con artist who can be Jung Bok Gi’s enterprise accomplice.

Go Kyung Pyo’s character, Lee Jung Hwan, is described as “too good to be actual.” He’s the crew chief of a analysis and improvement crew at a significant firm, a place that requires agency judgment, fast wits, and rational pondering. On prime of this, he’s clever, competent, good-looking, detail-oriented, and the right gentleman in habits.

In the brand new stills, Go Kyung Pyo brings out his character’s charisma as he fits up for the position. Though he looks like an ordinary male lead, the outline of him as a “mysterious crew chief” has viewers interested by his position in the midst of a con artist scheme.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “He’s glorious at his job because the crew chief of a significant firm, however there’s something mysterious about him. Go Kyung Pyo handles this ambiguous change nicely together with his detailed and delicate appearing. A key level to look out for in ‘Non-public Life’ is why he approaches Joo Eun, what sort of position he has within the battle between con artists, and the way he’ll change with every episode.”

“Non-public Life” premieres on September 16 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser right here!

