Go Kyung Pyo Shows Love To Jung Hae In For Sending A Gift To His Movie Set

Go Kyung Pyo recently thanked Jung Hae In for sending a thoughtful gift to the set of his upcoming film!

On May 10, Go Kyung Pyo uploaded photos of the coffee truck that Jung Hae In sent and wrote, “What a precious friendship! Thanks, hyung! I feel encouraged.”

The horizontal banner of the coffee truck reads, “I support the ‘6/45’ team!” The banner next to the truck contains a photo of Go Kyung Pyo in his military uniform, and in a manner of speaking used in the army, the sign reads, “Sergeant Go Kyung Pyo, drink this homemade coffee and cheer up.”

“6/45” tells the comic story of South Korean and North Korean soldiers meeting up secretly when the wind blows a first prize lottery ticket past Korea’s military demarcation line and into North Korea. Go Kyung Pyo will take on the role of Chun Woo, a sergeant who keeps South Korea’s frontline guard post. He is the initial owner of the first prize lottery ticket, and he exerts all possible efforts to reclaim the ticket so that he can live the life he dreamed of after he is discharged from the army.

