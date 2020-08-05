Go Kyung Pyo Thanks Ryu Seung Ryong For Thoughtful Gift

Go Kyung Pyo acquired a candy present from Ryu Seung Ryong!

On August 5, Go Kyung Pyo took to Instagram to thank his senior actor for sending a meals truck to the set of Go Kyung Pyo’s upcoming JTBC drama “Non-public Life” (literal title).

Together with a photograph of the meals truck, Go Kyung Po wrote, “Thanks, Ryu Seung Ryong-! I’ll eat effectively and keep robust for the filming-!!”

Beforehand, Go Kyung Pyo and Ryu Seung Ryong labored collectively within the 2018 motion movie “Seven Years of Evening,” and their friendship continues to be going robust.

Go Kyung Pyo’s upcoming drama “Non-public Life” takes place throughout the present age through which individuals share, steal, and fabricate their personal lives, and it tells the story of con artists mobilizing all their strategies to reveal the nation’s main “personal life.” It’s scheduled to premiere in September following the conclusion of “Was It Love?”

