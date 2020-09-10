Go Kyung Pyo, Women’ Generation’s Seohyun, And More Reveal Their Characters’ True Identities In Drama Posters

The upcoming drama “Non-public Lives” (literal title) starring Go Kyung Pyo, Women’ Generation’s Seohyun, and extra has shared extra insights into its characters by means of posters!

JTBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Non-public Lives” takes place through the present age through which individuals share, steal, and fabricate their non-public lives. It’s about con artists mobilizing all their methods to reveal the nation’s main “non-public life.”

With an idea that’s excellent for a present about con artists, the brand new posters share the “various characters” and “primary characters” of every of the individuals on the middle of the story, highlighting the massive variations between their personas and their actual selves.

Go Kyung Pyo performs Lee Jung Hwan, and his poster says that he’s a mysterious man with an unknown id. It shares that his “alt character” is a workforce supervisor for a big firm, however his “primary character” is a “spy who disappeared.” The outline that he “disappeared” hints that one thing secret and surprising occurred in his life, and whereas he seems like a cultured enterprise individual on the surface, everybody’s curious to search out out the reality concerning the thriller that surrounds him.

Seohyun performs Cha Ju Eun, who’s a con artist as a way to survive. Her “alt character” is a sheltered solely baby, however her “primary character” is a con artist since beginning. She’s a grasp of disguise with a chic aura, and he or she’s fooled many individuals. She obtained her “con artist DNA” from her con artist father Cha Hyun Tae (Park Sung Keun) and mom Kim Mi Sook (Track Solar Mi), and ever since she was a toddler she’s been studying the tips of the commerce.

Kim Hyo Jin takes the function of Jung Bok Gi, a con artist so good that she will be able to even idiot different con artists. Her “alt character” is a “enterprise individual within the high 1 %” however in actuality her primary character is a “con artist within the high 1 %.” She’s obtained every part it takes to be a superb con artist, from thorough plans for the cons, the talents of a veteran, and a relaxed composure on high of that.

Lastly, Kim Younger Min performs Kim Jae Wook, who’s Jung Bok Gi’s accomplice in crime and an skilled at trying on the “huge image.” His “alt character” is a bother maker who likes to con, however in actuality he’s an bold “king maker.” Even whereas taking the lead on planning cons along with Jung Bok Gi, a part of him nonetheless stays bold. One factor to look out for would be the reveal of his true aim and the id of the “king” that’s his goal.

The manufacturing workforce acknowledged, “The characters within the drama act as many alternative individuals, and the character posters painting that. We expect you’ll discover many issues to take pleasure in concerning the ‘primary characters’ and ‘alt characters’ of every function.” They requested everybody to look ahead to the conflict between the con artists who’re hiding their true identities as they trick others and are tricked themselves.

“Non-public Lives” begins on October 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST on JTBC.

Watch Seohyun within the drama “Time” beneath!

Watch Now

And examine out Go Kyung Pyo within the drama “Chicago Typewriter“!

Watch Now

Supply (1)