Go Kyung Pyo’s Mother Passes Away

September 26, 2020
Go Kyung Pyo’s mom has handed away.

On September 26, his company CL& Firm confirmed his mom handed away and acknowledged the actor is at the moment in mourning.

He has halted filming for his upcoming JTBC drama “Personal Lives”‘ and can alter his filming schedule to attend his mom’s funeral. He’s at the moment on the funeral residence positioned at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul.

We ship our deepest condolences to Go Kyung Pyo and his household.

