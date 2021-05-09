Go Min Si And Geum Sae Rok Attempt To Sniff Out Lee Do Hyun’s Plan In “Youth Of May”

KBS 2TV’s “Youth of May” has revealed new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Youth of May” is a drama about the romance between Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si) set against the turbulent background of May 1980, a historically significant time period in South Korea. Lee Sang Yi and Geum Sae Rok co-star as Lee Soo Chan and Lee Soo Ryun, siblings from a wealthy family background who have different goals in life.

Spoilers

Previously, Hwang Hee Tae went on a second date with Kim Myung Hee, who showed up to the first blind date in place of her friend Lee Soo Ryun. Hwang Hee Tae’s sudden straightforward confession slowly opened the door to her heart, and she shyly agreed to another date. Afterwards, a shocking moment occurred when Hwang Hee Tae went to Lee Soo Ryun’s house and greeted her instead of Kim Myung Hee, saying, “You must be surprised since I suddenly showed up, Soo Ryun.”

The new stills reveal some tension between the trio as they all eye each other with awkward glances. Although they are gathered to celebrate the birthday of Lee Soo Ryun’s father Lee Chang Geun (Uhm Hyo Sup), the atmosphere is anything but celebratory.

Hwang Hee Tae’s face is blank and unreadable. Meanwhile, Kim Myung Hee and Lee Soo Ryun carefully attune their senses to the situation, unable to figure out just how much Hwang Hee Tae knows and what kind of plan he could have up his sleeve. In addition, curiosity is mounting over what kind of conversation will happen between Hwang Hee Tae and Lee Soo Ryun following their coincidental first meeting.

It is said that Hwang Hee Tae will surprise both women with his unpredictable actions in the upcoming episode. Viewers are looking forward to what Hwang Hee Tae could be thinking, as well as how Kim Myung Hee and Lee Soo Ryun will escape the nerve-racking situation.

The drama’s producers commented, “Unpredictable developments will occur during the three-party meeting between Hwang Hee Tae, Kim Myung Hee, and Lee Soo Ryun. Please look forward to how Hwang Hee Tae’s adroit charm, which shines in every situation, will be manifested.”

The next episode of “Youth of May” airs on May 10 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

