Go Min Si Feels Conflicted As She Reunites With Her Father Kim Won Hae In “Youth Of May”

Upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Youth of May” released new stills of Go Min Si and Kim Won Hae!

“Youth of May” is a new romance drama about the fateful meeting of Hwang Hee Tae (played by Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (played by Go Min Si), who fall in love amidst the whirlwind of events that take place in May 1980, a historically significant time period in South Korea.

Go Min Si plays Kim Myung Hee, a nurse three years into her career who has already gone through all sorts of hardships in her young life after leaving her hometown. She constantly worries for her much younger brother Kim Myung Soo (Jo Yi Hyun) back home. In the past, her father Kim Hyun Chul (Kim Won Hae) made an inevitable decision when their family was completely shaken up by a crisis, causing the two to grow distant.

As Kim Myung Hee gets closer to what she wants, the two will become even more estranged from each other. Kim Myung Hee hesitates to face her fate, and although her father feels bitter about his past decision, he’ll face a reality in which he has no choice but to be harsh on his daughter.

In the newly released stills, Go Min Si shares a meal with her younger brother and father. A cold atmosphere flows between the two even though they’re facing each other for the first time in a long while. Viewers are curious to see how the drama will depict the conflict between the two, who still harbor resentment from the past.

“Youth of May” will premiere on May 3 at 9:30 p.m. KST and be available on Viki with English subtitles.

