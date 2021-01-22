Go Min Si Talks About Being Cast For “Candy Residence,” How She Learned To Understand Her Function, And More

Go Min Si spoke with Marie Claire Korea about engaged on the collection “Candy Residence,” her targets as an actress, and extra!

In an interview with the journal, Go Min Si first mentioned her character within the horror collection, which options people that flip into monsters. She performed Lee Eun Yoo, a former ballerina who stop because of an harm.

The actress described how at her first audition, she learn a line for every of the characters of Yoon Ji Soo, Lee Eun Yoo, and Park Yoo Ri. She had beforehand been leaning in the direction of taking up the position of Park Yoo Ri, however the director mentioned it’d be good if she tried to behave for Lee Eun Yoo’s character. Every week later, she had been shocked to get a name from the director to come back choose her script up. She mentioned that when she arrived to obtain her script, she bumped into Track Kang, whom she had labored with on “Love Alarm” beforehand, which was a second shock.

Go Min Si added, “At first, I contemplated about Eun Yoo’s character deeply. Her manner of speaking is aggressive and he or she is poor at expressing her emotions. I used to be frightened that the viewers would really feel uncomfortable. However because the story progressed and her relationships with Eun Hyuk, Hyun Soo, and Ji Soo began to evolve, I spotted that I might carry out her charms higher if I attempted exhausting. Above all, I wished to point out that she isn’t a one-dimensional character. There’s at all times a cause to her tantrums and anger. I attempted to point out that she matures because the collection continues.”

Nonetheless, it wasn’t a clean journey for Go Min Si. She defined, “At first, I couldn’t actually perceive Eun Yoo. I couldn’t perceive why she saved getting mad. However I assumed that if I don’t perceive her myself, then the viewers wouldn’t obtain her as a compelling character. So I assumed deeply into the explanations behind her anger and actions and mentioned it with the director as effectively. His directions are very direct, so I used to be in a position to study rather a lot particularly as we went into the latter half of the drama. That’s after I needed to categorical a mess of emotions.”

To make Lee Eun Yoo three dimensional, Go Min Si put in a variety of effort. She mentioned, “I mentioned it with the director rather a lot. The story initially had Eun Hyuk because the adopted son. It later modified to have Eun Yoo be the adopted daughter. Within the scene the place Eun Yoo rips her ballet garments as she provides up on her dream of being a ballerina, the script didn’t have her cry. However I assumed that the Eun Yoo that I imagined could be overwhelmed with emotions when she was not in a position to do ballet. Fortunately, the director captured that second effectively, and I feel the quick scene helped with making the character extra convincing. I additionally tried to differentiate Eun Yoo’s character whereas alone from when with different characters.”

Trying again, Go Min Si considered some memorable moments. She feedback, “Even now, a variety of moments come to thoughts. I clearly keep in mind hitting the slate on my final day on set. The primary day of filming is clearly engraved in my thoughts too. It was an extremely sizzling summer time day and I used to be nervous as a result of I needed to carry out ballet whereas rigorously dealing with numerous props. I bought in a variety of hassle that day too. I discovered that turning into Eun Yoo would entail getting ready for all prospects so I attempted to go on set after methodically considering issues by way of.”

Go Min Si will likely be working with director Lee Eung Bok and author Kim Eun Hee once more within the drama “Mount Jiri” (literal title). Filming for “Youth of Might” (literal translation) with Lee Do Hyun can also be developing. Relating to future works, she mentioned, “I need to be an actress that switches backwards and forwards between colours. I additionally need to be an actress that hears, ‘I feel Go Min Si’s appearing is fascinating.’” She mentioned that the characters she’ll be enjoying within the initiatives will likely be very completely different. “Those who know me as Eun Yoo from ‘Candy Residence’ might not even acknowledge me. And I look ahead to that,” she mentioned.

Wrapping up the interview, Go Min Si shared some private insights. One of many methods she has been protecting herself going is by studying a e-book that may be a compilation of quotes. Her latest favourite is one from Julianne Moore that goes, “I feel imperfections are necessary simply as errors are necessary. You solely get to be good by making errors and also you solely get to be actual by being imperfect.” She commented, “There isn’t any excellent particular person that doesn’t concern failure or criticism. This quote provides me hope that if I repeatedly undergo imperfections, I’ll finally be one thing actual. I could also be imperfect till the top, nevertheless it’s sufficient to attempt to reside a life with out concern regardless of that.”

A personality she want to tackle subsequent is an unbiased particular person. She added, “I particularly like people who begin from the underside and obtain their targets by their very own means. I want to act out an unbiased character that’s positive in her ideas and is centered.”

