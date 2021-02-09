Go Min Si Thanks Kim Sun Ah For Sending Gift To Set Of Her New Drama

Kim Sun Ah cheered on Go Min Si as she movies her new drama!

Go Min Si is at present capturing the KBS 2TV drama “Youth of Could” (literal title), and he or she shared some images and a video on Instagram of herself with a espresso truck despatched to the set by Kim Sun Ah.

Banners on the truck learn, “Sun Ah goes to cheer on the youth of Min Si!” and “To all of the solid and crew of ‘Youth of Could,’ stick with it till the top! PS. Please take excellent care of our stunning Min Si. From, actress Kim Sun Ah.”

Go Min Si wrote within the caption, “A shock from Sun Ah, whom I like and miss. Thanks, Jenny Jang! I’ll get my energy up for filming!” Go Min Si and Kim Sun Ah acted collectively within the 2019 drama “Secret Boutique,” by which Kim Sun Ah performed Jenny Jang.

Go Min Si stars within the retro romance drama “Youth of Could” alongside Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sang Yi, and Geum Sae Rok, and it’s deliberate to air this spring.

Watch Go Min Si and Kim Sun Ah in “Secret Boutique” under!

