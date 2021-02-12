Go Min Si Thanks Song Kang For Sending Support To Her Drama Set + Laughs Over His Gift

Go Min Si received cheered on by her “Candy Dwelling” co-star Song Kang with a espresso truck!

On February 10, Go Min Si posted on Instagram with images and a video of herself taken with a espresso truck despatched by Song Kang to the set of her upcoming drama “Mount Jiri” (literal title). The video consists of her taking a look at stickers of her face and laughing, saying, “What’s up with this?”

She wrote within the caption, “T..th..thanks, Kang.. You picked picture… I’ll take pleasure in and do nicely at filming.”

Banners on the truck learn, “I’m cheering on Director Lee Eung Bok and actress Go Min Si, and all of the solid and crew of ‘Mount Jiri’!” One other reads, “I hope that on this chilly climate, you’ll keep wholesome and have a scrumptious drink, ending up at the moment’s filming nicely too!” The stickers function the textual content, “I hope all the pieces goes nicely with filming for ‘Mount Jiri.’”

Go Min Si and Song Kang starred collectively within the 2020 drama “Candy Dwelling,” which was directed by Lee Eung Bok, and so they additionally labored collectively on “Love Alarm.” Director Lee Eung Bok and Go Min Si are at the moment filming the tvN drama “Mount Jiri,” which additionally stars Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon. In the meantime, Go Min Si has additionally been filming the KBS 2TV drama “Youth of Might” (literal title) alongside “Candy Dwelling” co-star Lee Do Hyun.

