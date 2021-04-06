Go Min Si Turns Into A Nurse Who Experiences Many Difficulties For Upcoming Drama

KBS 2TV’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Youth of Might” (literal title) launched the primary set of stills of Go Min Si!

“Youth of Might” is about Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), who’ve a fateful assembly in the course of the whirlwind of occasions that takes place in Might 1980, a traditionally important time interval in South Korea.

Go Min Si’s character, Kim Myung Hee, is a nurse three years into her profession who has gone by way of all method of hardships. She’s near a warrior than an angel, and he or she sticks to her goals although her life hasn’t been a mattress of roses. At some point, she will get a golden alternative, however she comes throughout an surprising destiny that brings numerous adjustments into her life.

Within the new stills, Go Min Si effortlessly transforms into Kim Myung Hee. She is wearing retro fashion clothes, and her nurse uniform reminds folks of the ’80s. Her face is full of delicate feelings that trace she hasn’t had the best life.

Go Min Si is drawing consideration together with her overwhelming capability to fully remodel into the totally different roles she takes. It will likely be thrilling to see how she’s going to painting Kim Myung Hee’s modest appeal and assured persona.

“Youth of Might” will premiere on Might 3. Take a look at the primary glimpse of Lee Do Hyun’s character right here!

Within the meantime, watch Go Min Si in “Secret Boutique”:

Supply (1)