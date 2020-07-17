OCN’s upcoming drama “Lacking: The Different Aspect” has revealed its first posters!

“Lacking: The Different Aspect” is a thriller fantasy drama set in a city inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking after they have been alive. There, a gaggle of individuals will seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to discover out what occurred to every of them.

The drama is directed by Min Yeon Hong (“Contact,” “Ms Ma, Nemesis“) and written by Ban Ki Ri (“A Witch’s Romance,” “Who Are You“) and Jung So Younger. It stars Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Ha Joon, Search engine optimisation Eun Soo, and extra.

On July 16, OCN shared two posters for the drama that spotlight its mysterious premise. The primary poster reveals the creepy street to a village that’s coated in fog. The second poster reveals varied “lacking” posters put up by the households of the lacking. Including to the sense of suspense and tragedy is that most of the lacking are kids. One of many posters reveals Search engine optimisation Eun Soo, who performs the lacking individual Choi Yeo Na.

Go Soo will play the position of conman Kim Wook, who groups up with Jang Pan Seok (Heo Joon Ho), the bridge between the surface world and the mysterious village. Ahn So Hee performs the position of Kim Wook’s assistant, Lee Jong Ah. Ha Joon performs Shin Joon Ho, a police detective who’s looking for Choi Yeo Na, his girlfriend.

“Lacking: The Different Aspect” will premiere someday in August.

Try Search engine optimisation Eun Soo within the drama “Authorized Excessive”!

Watch Now

Supply (1)