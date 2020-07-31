Go Soo, Ahn So Hee, And More Search For Lost Souls In Upcoming Mystery-Fantasy Drama “Lacking: The Other Facet”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Lacking: The Other Facet” has revealed its primary posters!

“Lacking: The Other Facet” is a brand new mystery-fantasy drama a couple of village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they had been nonetheless alive. There, a bunch of individuals will seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to discover out what occurred to every of them.

Go Soo will probably be starring within the drama as Kim Wook, a gifted con artist who can speak his means out of something, however chooses to make use of his abilities for good. He finally groups up with Jang Pan Seok (performed by Heo Joon Ho), the bridge between the skin world and the mysterious village, to secretly observe down lacking folks. Ahn So Hee will play the position of Lee Jong Ah, an excellent civil servant who leads a double life as a hacker helping Kim Wook by evening.

Ha Joon will play Shin Joon Ho, a detective who graduated from the police academy on the prime of his class, whereas Search engine marketing Eun Soo will play his fiancée Choi Yeo Na, who all of a sudden goes lacking a month earlier than their marriage ceremony. Tune Geon Hee will play the position of Thomas, one other inhabitant of the village of lacking souls.

On July 31, OCN launched each the vertical and horizontal variations of the drama’s primary poster, which hints on the darkish, suspenseful tone of “Lacking: The Other Facet.” The ominous new posters function glimpses of the drama’s primary characters trying distressed in opposition to a backdrop of an eerie forest that’s shrouded in each fog and thriller.

The drama’s producers commented, “Set within the village of souls, ‘Lacking: The Other Facet’ is a drama that can present spine-chilling leisure by way of the tales of those that try to cover secrets and techniques and people who try to uncover them, in addition to the tales of the deceased who’re residing there.”

They added, “Though the subject material is the souls of the useless, the drama will probably be a singular mystery-fantasy with an exhilarating chase that’s nothing just like the horror style. Please sit up for it.”

“Lacking: The Other Facet” will premiere on August 29 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Go Soo in his drama “Coronary heart Surgeons” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)