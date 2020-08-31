Go Soo, Ha Jun, And Heo Joon Ho Begin To Uncover Mysteries In “Lacking: The Other Facet”

OCN’s “Lacking: The Other Facet” launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Lacking: The Other Facet” is a mystery-fantasy drama set in a village inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking whereas they have been alive. There, a gaggle of individuals seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to uncover what occurred to every of them.

In the primary episode, con artist Kim Wook (Go Soo) discovered himself at risk after suspicious males tried to homicide him. Nonetheless, whereas evading them, he stumbled upon an odd village inhabited by souls. Jang Pan Seok (Heo Joon Ho), the protector of the village, grew apprehensive that Kim Wook might see the souls within the village. The episode ended with Kim Wook shocked as he witnessed the village inhabitants disappear like smoke proper in entrance of his eyes.

The new stills function Kim Wook, detective Shin Joon Ho (Ha Jun), and Jang Pan Seok gathered collectively. Kim Wook and Shin Joon Ho shoot seems filled with suspicion at Jang Pan Seok, who’s confused at their sudden look. Jang Pan Seok is on full alert as he faces the pair, who seem like looking for the reality behind the village. Viewers are questioning if the fact behind the village can be revealed so quickly within the drama, in addition to how Shin Joon Ho got here to be concerned.

The manufacturing group commented, “The first episode created pleasure with the introduction of the village inhabited by souls. The second episode will be intriguing because it options Kim Wook and Jang Pan Seok starting to work collectively whereas the mysterious tales of the village are revealed one after the other. You received’t be capable of take your eyes off the suspense-filled thriller, so don’t miss right this moment’s episode.”

The subsequent episode of “Lacking: The Other Facet” airs on August 30 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

