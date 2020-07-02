Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, And More Attend First Script Reading For New Mystery Drama

OCN’s upcoming weekend drama “Lacking: The Different Facet” held its first script studying!

“Lacking: The Different Facet” is a thriller fantasy drama that’s set in a city inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking once they had been alive. There, a gaggle of individuals will seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to discover out what occurred to every of them.

On July 1, director Min Yeon Hong and writers Ban Ki Ri and Jung So Younger confirmed as much as the script studying. Actors Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Ha Joon, Search engine optimization Eun Soo, Music Geon Hee had been current, in addition to Kang Mal Geum, Go Dong Ha, Kim Jung Eun, Moon Yoo Kang, Park Hye Jin, Ahn Dong Yeob, Lee Ki Chan, Lee Joo Myung, Lee Joo Received, Kang Kyeok Soo, Jang Solar Yool, and Ji Dae Han.

Director Min Yeon Hong mentioned, “I’ve waited for a very long time to fulfill with the forged. I need to create a fantastic mission that can have many viewers remembering the story of ‘the opposite facet,’ because the drama title says. I’ll work laborious.”

Author Ban Ki Ri commented, “After seeing the actors, I want that it was August already and that the drama would start.”

Go Soo takes on the function of conman Kim Wook. He’s good-looking and may discuss his approach out of something, however he makes use of his expertise to assist folks in want who’re helpless. In the course of the studying, Go Soo confirmed off each the passionate and nonchalant sides of his appearing, making his character come to life.

Heo Joon Ho performs the mysterious determine Jang Pan Seok, who tracks down lacking folks in secret. He’s the connecting bridge between the skin world and the city of Duon. Jang Pan Seok will be part of Kim Wook in an epic bromance as they work collectively to unravel mysteries. Heo Joon Ho impressed together with his charisma and intense focus on his function.

In the meantime, Ahn So Hee portrays the character Lee Jong Ah, an assistant to Kim Wook. She confirmed off a secure efficiency on the script studying.

Ha Joon performs Shin Joon Ho, who graduated on the high of his class on the police academy and have become a detective. Shin Joon Ho searches for his lover Choi Yeo Na, who mysteriously disappeared. Ha Joon previewed tense confrontations between his character and Go Soo’s, retaining everybody on the sting of their seats.

Search engine optimization Eun Soo takes on the function of Shin Joon Hoo’s lacking lover Choi Yeo Na, who results in the city of Duon.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “The actors confirmed off their robust appearing expertise and nice chemistry from the primary script studying. We’ll create a drama that can cool off all of the summer time warmth and inform a fantastical story of a city inhabited by souls, the lives of the deceased, and the pursuit of the thriller by those that reside. Please sit up for ‘Lacking: The Different Facet.’”

“Lacking: The Different Facet” is predicted to premiere in August.

