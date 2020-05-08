Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, And More Confirmed For Upcoming OCN Drama

Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Search engine optimization Eun Soo, and Ha Joon have been confirmed for OCN’s upcoming weekend drama “Lacking: They had been there” (literal title).

“Lacking: They Had been There” shall be a thriller fantasy drama that’s set in a city inhabited by the souls of people that went lacking after they had been alive. There, a bunch of individuals will seek for lacking our bodies and attempt to discover out what occurred to every of them.

Go Soo will tackle the position of conman Kim Wook. He’s good-looking and may discuss his means out of something, however he makes use of his abilities to assist individuals in want who’re helpless. Sooner or later, he finds himself within the city of Duon, the place the souls reside, and he faces many mysteries.

Becoming a member of him is Heo Joon Ho because the mysterious determine Jang Pan Seok, who tracks down lacking individuals in secret. He’s the connecting bridge between the surface world and the city of Duon, and he’ll be part of Kim Wook in an epic bromance as they work collectively.

Ahn So Hee has been solid within the position of Lee Jong Ah, an assistant to Kim Wook. She handed her civil servant examination in a single go and is a stage 9 civil servant working at a neighborhood middle, however she can be a white hacker who helps Kim Wook restore justice in society. She is about to be integral to the work that Kim Wook and Jang Pan Seok do and supply catharsis to viewers who’re watching.

Ha Joon and Search engine optimization Eun Soo will play Shin Joon Ho and Choi Yeo Na. Shin Joon Ho graduated on the prime of his class on the police academy and have become a detective. He was set to marry Choi Yeo Na when she mysteriously disappeared a month earlier than their wedding ceremony, and she or he ended up within the city of Duon.

“Lacking: They Had been There” is about to premiere in August.

