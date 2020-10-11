Go Soo Prepares For The Con Of His Life In “Lacking: The Other Facet”

Go Soo goes undercover for a significant con within the upcoming episode of “Lacking: The Other Facet.”

“Lacking: The Other Facet” is an OCN drama a couple of conman (Go Soo) who stumbles throughout a village inhabited by the souls of the lifeless who went lacking after they have been alive. He groups up with a mysterious guardian (Heo Joon Ho) to uncover the village’s darkish secrets and techniques and put the souls of the lacking to relaxation.

With simply two episodes left in its run, Go Soo determined to disguise himself as Jung Younger Sook’s grandson with a view to discover the individual behind the serial killer case that started with the desire. It’s suspected that the killer’s actions are related to President Jung Younger Sook’s companions, Lee Yoon Jae and Park Joong Geun.

In the brand new stills, Go Soo seems on the official assembly as Jung Younger Sook’s grandson. He stands on the podium with a assured gaze, displaying his willpower to unravel the reality. Like Robin Hood, Go Soo is a conman who fools the villains on behalf of the frequent folks, however will he have the ability to discover the legal with out awakening suspicion in opposition to himself?

A supply from the drama said, “There are simply two episodes left in ‘Lacking: The Other Facet.’ In the upcoming episode, the killer behind the murders of Search engine optimization Eun Soo, Moon Yoo Kang, Kang Seung Ho, and Jung Younger Sook’s personal daughter will likely be revealed. Go Soo will launch the con of his life with a view to discover out the reality on behalf of the dwelling and the lifeless.”

This episode of “Lacking: The Other Facet” will air on October 10 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

