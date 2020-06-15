Go Sung Hee Exudes Charisma And Grace In “King Maker: The Change Of Future”

TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” has revealed new stills of Go Sung Hee forward of the upcoming episode.

The historic drama is concerning the battle for the throne between kingmakers with psychic talents. Park Shi Hoo performs Choi Cheon Joong, the most effective fortune teller and physiognomist (face reader) in Joseon, and Go Sung Hee performs King Cheoljong’s daughter, Lee Bong Ryun, who possesses a mysterious capability to learn fortunes.

Spoilers

Lee Bong Ryun has possessed the power to learn different’s fortunes ever since her childhood. Her mom was conscious of the risks of such a capability and did her greatest to cover her daughter’s expertise, however Lee Bong Ryun was ultimately came upon by Kim Byung Woon (Kim Seung Soo) and utilized by him in his battle for energy.

Even whereas underneath subordination to Kim Byung Woon’s household, Lee Bong Ryun has been utilizing her intelligence and religious powers to push by means of adversity. Beforehand, she shocked viewers when she gained over the top of the household’s concubine Na Hab (Yoon Ah Jung) and saved Choi Cheon Joong from hazard.

The stills present Lee Bong Ryun within the midst of quite a few political figures’ wives who’re getting their fortunes learn by a skillful shaman. She takes a assured stance as she rebukes the shaman, who had simply shocked Na Hab with a stunning fortune. One thing unexplainable occurs when Lee Bong Ryun takes away the bells held by the shaman who is possessed by a spirit. Curiosity is mounting over what may have occurred on the assembly of influential girls and the magical talents Lee Bong Ryun will present.

In the meantime, even after Lee Bong Ryun makes her surprising look, Na Hab is unable to snap out of a state of shock because of the shaman’s fortunetelling. What may the shaman have foretold, and can it turn out to be actuality?

The subsequent episode of “King Maker: The Change of Future” airs on June 14 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Make amends for the newest episode with English subtitles under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)