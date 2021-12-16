Goa: Alina Saldanha joins AAP after resigning as BJP MLA, tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Goa, BJP, MLA, Alina Saldanha, Aam Aadmi Birthday party, AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Goa Meeting Election 2022: BJP MLA from Kortalim Meeting Constituency of Goa State (BJP MLA) Alina Saldanha (Alina Saldanha) Aam Aadmi Birthday party within the night time after resigning from his birthday party and MLA submit on Thursday morning (AAP) has joined. Arvind Kejriwal, Convener of Aam Aadmi Birthday party ( AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal) Has given knowledge by means of tweeting this picture. Alina Saldanha had resigned from the submit of BJP MLA of Goa Legislative Meeting on Thursday morning itself. This incident took place proper at the instance of Goa Legislative Meeting.Additionally Learn – Metroman E Sreedharan quits Politics: E Sreedharan declares – I’m leaving politics…

Goa: BJP MLA from Cortalim, Alina Saldanha joins Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP), tweets birthday party convenor Arvind Kejriwal percent.twitter.com/DlYaj8t7hJ – ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

BJP is not the similar group because it used to be when he joined in 2012

In Goa, an MLA of the ruling birthday party gave the meeting elections 2022 (Goa Meeting Elections 2022) on Thursday morning itself on the time of coming near. BJP MLA Alina Saldanha on Thursday resigned from the birthday party and the state meeting, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) used to be not the group it used to be when she joined in 2012. Additionally Learn – BJP MLA Alina Saldanha resigns in Goa, mentioned – BJP is not the similar

Joined BJP in 2012 after husband’s demise

Saldanha had joined the BJP in 2012 after the demise of her husband. He submitted his resignation to the Speaker of the Goa Legislative Meeting. Alina Saldanha mentioned, I’ve resigned for the precise causes….As a result of this birthday party is not what it used to be when the overdue Mathieu Saldanha and I joined it. This resignation has been given on the time of Goa Meeting Election 2022 coming near.

5 MLAs from other events have additionally resigned from the 40-member Goa Legislative Meeting.

With the exception of Alina Saldanha (69), a complete of 5 leaders together with 4 different MLAs of various events have just lately resigned from the 40-member Goa Legislative Meeting. Alina Saldanha’s husband Maithni Saldanha used to be a minister within the Manohar Parrikar-led cupboard. After Maithni’s demise in 2012, Alina Saldanha contested and received the Courtallim meeting seat on a BJP price ticket. In 2017 too, he received the meeting elections on a BJP price ticket.

I’ve resigned for the precise causes

Alina Saldanha informed media individuals, “I’ve resigned for the precise causes….As a result of this birthday party is not what it used to be when the overdue Mathieu Saldanha and I joined it. He claimed that the ruling birthday party has forgotten all its ideas and there’s chaos on this coastal state. Saldanha mentioned, no person is aware of who’s coming and who’s going to the birthday party. Former state surroundings minister Alina Saldanha mentioned she made up our minds to surrender the BJP after attending a birthday party assembly on Wednesday during which “a chat by means of a senior birthday party chief made me notice that it’s time that I joined the birthday party.” I will depart

At the query of becoming a member of you mentioned within the morning – no choice has been taken but

At the query of becoming a member of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) within the morning, he had mentioned that he has no longer taken any choice on this regard but. He mentioned, the entire events are involved with me. I’ve to speak about this now…It’s not relevant whoever contacts me, I will be able to take a choice after bearing in mind the entire sides. I will be able to additionally visit the folk of my constituency.