Goa Assemly Election 2022: Announcement of Arvind Kejriwal reached Goa, if the federal government is shaped, he’ll give 3 thousand rupees unemployment allowance

Goa Meeting Election 2022: AAP’s nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal is in Goa these days for an election marketing campaign. Right here he introduced a number of schemes one at a time. In Goa, CM Kejriwal introduced that if AAP executive is shaped within the state, then he’ll give employment to everybody and if he isn’t in a position to offer, then unemployment allowance of Rs. (Unemployment Allowance) Will giveAdditionally Learn – Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu stated, Congress record will are available in 4-5 days, concentrated on PM Modi, Kejriwal

Kejriwal stated that she is looking forward to the impending elections to be hung on February 14. You could have a brand new hope. Previous that they had no possibility however BJP and Congress, they would like alternate and are disillusioned. He informed that there’s an election on February 14 and the folks of Goa are very excited, they really feel that this time the actual alternate will come. Previous folks didn’t give you the option, as soon as BJP and as soon as Congress was once coming, folks had been uninterested with it and now they would like alternate. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Will Kejriwal be the CM candidate in Punjab? Who would be the face of the birthday party, AAP convener made it transparent

