Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant infected with Corona virus, himself tweeted information …

Coronavirus continues to grow in the country. In India, the figure of corona infected has reached beyond 37 thousand and so far more than 66 thousand people have lost their lives. The daily corona figures are increasing by about 70 thousand. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Pramod PSawant) has become infected with the Coronavirus. Pramod Sawant himself tweeted and gave information about it.

I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions. – Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020

The Goa Chief Minister tweeted, “I want to inform everyone that I am infected with Corona virus. I have very mild symptoms and I will be in home quarantine. I will continue my work from home. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to take necessary precautions.

Earlier today, there was news of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh being infected with Corona virus. Pankaj Singh gave information about this by tweeting.

On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. I am hospitalized on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done. – Pankaj Singh (@PankajSinghBJP) September 1, 2020

Pankaj Singh had tweeted, “On seeing the initial symptoms of corona virus, I got my investigation done and the report has come positive. I am hospitalized on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me during the last few days, please go to Self Quarantine and get your inquiry done. ‘

Single-day spike of 78,357 new positive cases & 1045 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.# COVID19 case tally in the country stands at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured / discharged / migrated & 66,333 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/MbdfCQtKbK – ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Corona growing rapidly in the country

The number of corona infections in the country has risen sharply to over 37 lakh. According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday morning, 78 thousand 357 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1045 people lost their lives. With this, now the number of corona infected in the country has gone up to 37,69,424, whereas, 66, 333 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 8,01,282 active cases in the country and 29,019,09 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.