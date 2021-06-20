Goa Corona Curfew Updates: Corona curfew prolonged once more on this state, restrictions proceed, know what is going to open, what is going to stay closed

Goa Corona Curfew Updates: In view of the location in Goa, it’s been determined to extend the corona curfew as soon as once more. Because of Corona virus, restrictions have now not been lifted from Goa to this point. The state govt has now prolonged the corona curfew to June 28. Goa Leader Minister Pramod Sawant has introduced this. Additionally Learn – Corona Virus: Dubai eases go back and forth restrictions for the ones coming from India, that is the situation

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted, "The state-level curfew can be prolonged until 7 am on June 28. Stores in markets and buying groceries department stores are allowed to open between 7 am and three pm. Fish marketplace too can open." Whilst cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, colleges will stay totally closed. No crowded tournament is permitted to be arranged.

Allow us to inform you that the curfew was once first imposed on 9 Would possibly this yr and because then it's been prolonged a number of occasions. Right through the second one wave of the epidemic, the an infection charge on this coastal state had long past as much as 51 p.c, which later got here down. In keeping with the Well being Division, 302 new instances of Kovid-19 had been reported in Goa on Saturday and 9 extra sufferers died whilst 419 sufferers had been cured of the an infection.