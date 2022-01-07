Goa Election 2022: ‘AAP’ gave tickets to leaders from BJP-Congress in Goa, first record launched

Goa Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Birthday party (Aam Aadmi Birthday party) Goa’s upcoming meeting elections (Vidhansabha Chunav) It launched its first record of 10 applicants, which contains the names of former BJP ministers Mahadev Naik and Alina Saldanha and lawyer-political chief Amit Palekar. The birthday party’s Goa in-charge Atishi authorized the record of those 10 applicants, who will contest from other seats in North Goa and South Goa districts.Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: After Congress, Aam Aadmi Birthday party additionally canceled all election rallies in UP, will now marketing campaign like this

AAP has turn out to be the second one birthday party to unlock the primary record of applicants for the Goa elections. Congress ahead of (Congress) Has launched its first record of applicants. Congress had additionally introduced the names of 10 applicants within the first record. Palekar will contest from the St. Cruz meeting constituency. While VK Rane, who left the BJP and joined the typical guy, will probably be within the fray from Poriyam.

Naik, who was once a minister from Bharatiya Janata Birthday party, will contest from Shiroda. AAP chief Satyavijay Naik will take a look at his good fortune with Valpoi. First Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Birthday party (MGP) Premanand Nanoskar, who lived in Dabolim, is the Aam Aadmi Birthday party's candidate. Former BJP minister Saldanha will contest from Courtalim seat. Former Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress President Pratima Coutinho is the AAP candidate from Navelim. Aam Aadmi Birthday party has determined to box applicants for all 40 meeting seats in Goa.