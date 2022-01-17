GOA Election 2022: P Chidambaram informed AAP and TMC ‘votkatwa’, Delhi CM stated – forestall crying

GOA Election 2022: On social media platform Twitter, there used to be a fierce backlash between Congress’s P Chidambaram and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Claiming that the principle contest within the Goa Meeting polls will likely be between the BJP and his birthday party, P Chidambaram on Monday stated Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal has “showed” his overview that the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) will simplest do the paintings of dividing the non-BJP votes. However, AAP convener Kejriwal hit again at Chidambaram, pronouncing that Chidambaram must “forestall crying” since the level of vote casting for the Congress is to vote for the BJP and the folk of Goa will vote about it the place they see hope.Additionally Learn – Punjab Election 2022: Who would be the Leader Minister’s face of Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration, Arvind Kejriwal will announce day after today

An afternoon previous, Kejriwal had stated that his birthday party used to be able to be part of the coalition executive if Goa will get a fractured mandate within the February 14 meeting elections. Chidambaram, Congress's senior election observer for the Goa Meeting elections, appealed to the electorate of Goa to solid their vote for alternate in governance and elect the Congress.

"My overview that you simply (and TMC) will simplest fragment non-BJP votes in Goa has been showed through Arvind Kejriwal. The competition in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP," he stated. In a chain of tweets, Chidambaram stated, "Those that need to alternate governance (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for Congress. Those that need this rule to proceed, they're going to vote for the BJP."

He stated that the choice earlier than the electorate in Goa is obvious. Congress chief requested whether or not you other folks need alternate in governance or no longer. Chidambaram stated, “I attraction to the electorate of Goa to modify the regime and vote for the Congress. Retweeting his tweet, Kejriwal hit again at him, “Sir, forestall crying – ‘Hello re, mar gaye re, hamare vote kata ke re.’ The folk of Goa will vote the place they see hope.

Kejriwal claimed that the Congress is a hope for the BJP, no longer the folk of Goa. Of the 17 Congress MLAs, 15 switched to the BJP. The Congress promises that each and every vote it will get will move to the BJP safely. The secure method to vote for the BJP is in the course of the Congress.” Balloting for all 40 meeting seats in Goa is to be hung on February 14.