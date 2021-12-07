Goa: Former Leader Minister Ravi Naik resigns from Congress, might sign up for BJP

Panaji: In some other setback to the Congress forward of the Goa elections, birthday celebration MLA and previous Leader Minister Ravi Naik on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the state meeting. With Naik’s resignation, the power of the Congress has come down to 3 within the 40-member state meeting.Additionally Learn – Will Shiv Sena Sign up for Congress-led UPA? Sanjay Raut gave this solution

Naik, who represents Ponda seat in Goa, submitted his resignation to Meeting Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. He was once accompanied through his two sons, who had joined the ruling BJP final yr. “I’ve resigned,” Naik informed newshounds right here after filing his resignation. I will permit you to know what the plan is subsequent. In keeping with resources, Naik is predicted to sign up for the BJP later within the day within the presence of BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. Ravi Naik’s more youthful son Roy Naik stated that he has asked his father to sign up for the BJP. Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi stated in Loksabha, I’ve the checklist of farmers who misplaced their lives within the motion; give them reimbursement

Goa: Congress MLA Ravi Naik resigns from the club of the Space; submits his resignation to Speaker of the Meeting, Rajesh Patnekar. percent.twitter.com/Dqj6enwNul – ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

Additionally Learn – After Sidhu, Punjab CM stated – Industry will have to get started with Pakistan, I will be able to write a letter to the Heart

Previous, former Goa Leader Minister Luizinho Faleiro had resigned as a Congress MLA in September and later joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. Reacting to Naik’s resignation, state Congress president Girish Chodankar stated that the birthday celebration had damaged ties with him lengthy again and there was once no considered making him the birthday celebration’s candidate for the impending state elections.

Within the 2017 meeting elections of the state, the Congress emerged as the only greatest birthday celebration through profitable 17 seats. Alternatively, the BJP, which gained 13 seats, allied with some regional events and independents to shape the federal government within the coastal state. Since then, many Congress MLAs have left the birthday celebration and joined the BJP.

In the meantime, Chodankar claimed that Congress would no longer be harmed through Naik leaving the birthday celebration as he was once most effective provide within the birthday celebration to have a say. The Congress chief informed newshounds, one among his legs was once already within the BJP. He had previous despatched his sons to the BJP. Chodankar stated that the Congress has began forming a brand new management within the Ponda meeting constituency.

State Congress President Girish Chodankar stated, “We didn’t come with Naik in any birthday celebration program. We had rejected Naik lengthy again.” The Congress chief stated he had already predicted that Naik would surrender the birthday celebration four-five months sooner than the elections.

For the reason that 2017 state meeting elections, a number of Congress MLAs have left the birthday celebration and joined the BJP. Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane was once the primary to renounce from the Congress. Later he joined BJP and gained the by-election from this seat. Rane is lately the well being minister of the state. Quickly after Rane’s go out, two extra Congress MLAs – Subhash Shirodkar (who represented the Shiroda seat) and Dayanand Sopte (Mandrem) left the birthday celebration to sign up for the BJP. Either one of them later gained the by-elections held in Might 2019.

The largest blow to the Goa Congress got here in July 2019 when a gaggle of 10 of its MLAs left the birthday celebration underneath the management of the then Chief of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

Kavlekar is lately serving because the Deputy Leader Minister within the Pramod Sawant-led state govt. At the present, the Congress has most effective 3 MLAs left within the state – Chief of the Opposition Digambar Kamat, Alexo Reginaldo (from Curtorim meeting seat) and Pratapsinh Rane (from Porim seat).