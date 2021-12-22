Goa: In 3 years, 15 out of 17 MLAs of Congress have now left the celebration, the most efficient efficiency, however lowered to two seats

Goa: Congress, Panaji: Congress (Congress) Meeting elections held in Goa 5 years in the past in 2017 (Goa Meeting Election) The Congress emerged as the only biggest celebration by way of successful 17 seats within the 40-member area, however may neither shape the federal government nor unite its participants. controlled to stay it. Because of which the selection of current seats with him has come down to only 2.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: … then BJP will take pleasure in Mayawati’s activism, know what the mathematics of votes says?

Alternatively, the celebration is attempting to turn itself robust forward of subsequent yr’s meeting elections and says it isn’t deterred by way of the MLAs leaving the celebration. Additionally Learn – IT Ministry Takes Cognizance Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Allegation, Investigation Of Hacking Of Kids’s Instagram Account Might Get started Quickly

Congress candidate and performing president Alexo Reginaldo Lourenco left the celebration in this instance

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee’s performing president Alexo Reginaldo Lourenco on Monday additionally joined the legislators who’ve left the celebration within the ultimate 5 years. The celebration had ultimate week introduced the primary record of names of 8 applicants for the approaching meeting elections, which incorporated Lourenco’s identify. Additionally Learn – Parliament wintry weather consultation: Wintry weather consultation of Parliament prone to finish as of late

Fadnavis had stated – Congress will become a ‘cycle celebration’ with simplest two MLAs

Prior to Lourenco’s resignation, BJP’s Goa unit’s election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had stated, the Congress has develop into a ‘rickshaw celebration’ with 3 wheels and can quickly become a ‘cycle celebration’ with simplest two MLAs. Fadnavis had predicted that Pratapsinh Rane would additionally go away the Congress, however he’s nonetheless within the Congress.

Congress suffered the largest setback in 2019

The largest blow to the Congress got here in 2019, when a gaggle of 10 MLAs led by way of the then Chief of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar left the celebration and joined the BJP. Because the meeting elections are drawing near, one by one MLAs are leaving the celebration.

Minister Vishwajit Rane used to be the primary chief to surrender from the club of Congress and Vidhansabha

Goa’s incumbent Well being Minister Vishwajit Rane used to be the primary chief to surrender from the club of the Congress and the Legislative Meeting after the 2017 meeting elections. He had resigned in a while after taking oath as an MLA.

Vishwajit Rane, Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte gained by way of re-election from BJP

Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte additionally left the celebration after minister Vishwajit Rane resigned from the club of Congress and Meeting. Those 3 leaders have been re-elected on BJP price tag within the by-election.

Two former leader ministers of Congress left the celebration, simplest two left

Lately, former Leader Ministers Luizinho Faleiro and Ravi Naik additionally gave up their club of the Congress. Now simplest Pratapsinh Rane and Digambar Kamat are left within the celebration. Either one of them also are former Leader Ministers.

Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe on the resignation of Congress MLAs in Goa

Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a jibe on the celebration’s Goa unit over the resignation of Congress MLAs in Goa, announcing 15 MLAs had been offered and the “ultimate inventory” of 2 MLAs is “massive cut price”. are to be had with.

Digambar Kamat assured of victory in 2022

Alternatively, Chief of Opposition within the Meeting Digambar Kamat has expressed self belief that his celebration will win in 2022. He stated that Congress has effectively withstood many storms, floods and tsunamis. “Our staff have the energy and skill to defeat the opportunists. Congress targets to shape the federal government right here in 2022. I’m dedicated to make Congress win in Goa.