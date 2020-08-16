Goa: Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Corona positive, hospitalized

Corona Virus in Goa: Utpal Coronavirus, the elder son of former defense minister and late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, has been found positive in the investigation report. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. BJP leader Utpal tweeted, “I have been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors and for proper treatment.” Thank you all for the good wishes. ” Also Read – Corona Virus UP: Uttar Pradesh becomes number one in Corona Testing, fast growing positive patients

Union Minister of State for Defense and AYUSH Shripad Naik is also admitted in a private hospital after being found positive last week. He is a Lok Sabha MP from North Goa seat.

Please tell that Corona virus is spread in Goa too. However, there is not much effect of corona seen here. So far, 11 thousand cases have been reported in Goa. Whereas more than 7 thousand of these have been cured. So far 93 people have died in Goa. So far, more than 25 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported in the country. While more than 49 thousand people have died.