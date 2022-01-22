Goa Meeting Election 2022: A setback to BJP forward of elections, Laxmikant Parsekar, who’s disenchanted over now not getting price ticket, pronounces to surrender the birthday party

Goa Meeting Election 2022: Former Goa Leader Minister and senior birthday party chief Laxmikant Parsekar offended over BJP now not giving tickets for subsequent month’s state meeting elections (Laxmikant Parsekar) mentioned on Saturday that he would surrender from the ruling birthday party. Within the dialog, he mentioned that the 65-year-old chief mentioned that he does now not need to be within the birthday party and can officially put up his resignation through this night time. Parsekar (Laxmikant Parsekar) At the present, he’s the top of BJP’s manifesto committee for the impending Goa elections and could also be a member of the birthday party’s core committee.Additionally Learn – Meeting Elections 2022: Whether or not to permit rally-large public meeting-roadshow in electoral states, EC is brainstorming

Allow us to tell that BJP has nominated sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte for the Mandrem meeting seat. This seat used to be represented through Parsekar between 2002 and 2017. Sopte had defeated Laxmikant Parsekar as a Congress candidate within the 2017 state meeting elections however joined the ruling birthday party in 2019 together with 9 different leaders. Parsekar mentioned, “At the present, I’ve made up our minds to surrender, what I can do subsequent, I can come to a decision later.” Additionally Learn – Now you are living in any nook of the rustic, obtain E-EPIC Card and forged your vote, know complete main points

He mentioned that Sopte is ignoring the unique BJP staff in Mandrem, because of which there’s massive discontent inside of him. Parsekar used to be the Leader Minister of Goa from 2014 to 2017. He used to be elected the Leader Minister of the state after the then Leader Minister Manohar Parrikar used to be incorporated within the Union Cupboard. BJP has introduced the primary listing of 34 applicants for the February 14 Goa Meeting elections. There are 40 meeting seats within the state.