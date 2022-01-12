Goa Meeting Election 2022: Former BJP minister Michael Lobo, who joined Congress, made a gigantic allegation, know what he stated

Goa Meeting Election 2022: Simply sooner than the meeting elections in Goa, the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) has suffered a setback. Michael Lobo, at the side of spouse, Delilah Lobo, joined the Congress on Tuesday after resigning from the publish of minister. Now not simplest this, Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration MLA Michael Lobo has additionally resigned as a member of the Legislative Meeting from Calangute meeting seat. Allow us to inform you that Lobo is regarded as to have a robust hang in North Goa. He defeated Congress candidate Joseph Robert Sequeira within the 2017 meeting elections. After becoming a member of the Congress, Lobo has made a gigantic allegation at the BJP.Additionally Learn – Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s Cousin Joins BJP

He stated that I’ve no longer requested any person for a price ticket for my spouse. The BJP has forgotten the legacy of Manohar Parrikar in Goa. Lobo stated {that a} new govt might be shaped in BJP Goa. Additionally Learn – Manipur Polls 2022: Congress Claims- BJP Executive of Manipur Violated the Code of Habits

Previous on Monday he had stated that “I’ve resigned because the minister of Goa. I’m hoping that the folks of Calangute meeting constituency will admire my determination. I’m additionally resigning from the publish of MLA. It is still observed what steps I take subsequent. I’m involved with different events. I’m offended because of the choices of the birthday party and the birthday party staff also are upset. Additionally Learn – Union Minister Nitin Gadkari additionally inflamed with Corona virus, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda have additionally turn into sure

Goa minister Govind Gowde joins BJP

Alternatively, some other state minister and unbiased MLA Govind Gowde has additionally resigned from the club of the meeting on Tuesday and can sign up for the BJP. Gowde, an unbiased MLA from Priol, has been supporting the BJP-led state govt since 2017. He used to be a minister within the Manohar Parrikar govt. He has additionally been a minister within the Pramod Sawant govt shaped after his loss of life.

He stated, “I admire the invitation prolonged by means of him to enroll in the BJP. I’ve been with him for the remaining 5 years and I’ve labored carefully with him. Gowde is the Minister of Arts and Tradition and Tribal Welfare of the coastal state.