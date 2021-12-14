Goa Meeting Election 2022: Mamta Banerjee said- I need the top of BJP in Goa

Goa Meeting Election 2022: Mamta Banerjee energetic in Goa because of Goa meeting elections (Mamata Banerjee) BJP (BJP) However a large assault has been made. Mamta Banerjee acknowledged that I’m in Goa (Goa Chunav) I need the top of BJP. Everybody has to return in combination to defeat BJP. I are not looking for any outsider to return and keep watch over Goa.Additionally Learn – Karnataka MLC Polls Effects Updates: BJP wins 12 seats, Congress 11; Each events some distance from majority

Mamta Banerjee acknowledged that I'm additionally from Brahmin circle of relatives. I'm additionally a brahmin. I are not looking for any more or less certificates from BJP. I are not looking for it. Attacking the BJP fiercely, Mamta Banerjee resolved to defeat in Goa.

We wish BJP to finish in Goa. Everybody must unite to defeat BJP in Goa. I didn't come to counter you, I don't need outsiders to keep watch over Goa…I additionally belong to a Brahmin circle of relatives, I'm a Brahmin. I don't want to take a personality certificates from BJP: WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Goa percent.twitter.com/xakvWb0xdI – ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021



Please inform that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Very energetic in Goa. Mamta Banerjee herself is main the marketing campaign in Goa for the election marketing campaign. He is a continuing attacker on BJP. And likewise encircling the Congress. The Congress did smartly within the 2017 elections in Goa, even though many of the MLAs later left the birthday party.