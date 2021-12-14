Goa Meeting Election 2022: Mamta Banerjee said- I need the top of BJP in Goa

Kim Diaz
Goa Meeting Election 2022: Mamta Banerjee energetic in Goa because of Goa meeting elections (Mamata Banerjee) BJP (BJP) However a large assault has been made. Mamta Banerjee acknowledged that I’m in Goa (Goa Chunav) I need the top of BJP. Everybody has to return in combination to defeat BJP. I are not looking for any outsider to return and keep watch over Goa.Additionally Learn – Karnataka MLC Polls Effects Updates: BJP wins 12 seats, Congress 11; Each events some distance from majority

Mamta Banerjee acknowledged that I’m additionally from Brahmin circle of relatives. I’m additionally a brahmin. I are not looking for any more or less certificates from BJP. I are not looking for it. Attacking the BJP fiercely, Mamta Banerjee resolved to defeat in Goa. Additionally Learn – 15 Footage of PM Modi’s Kashi Yatra: From Kaal Bhairav ​​Puja, Kashi Vishwanath Dham Hall Opening to Ganga Aarti

Additionally Learn – Digvijay Singh invitations Kamra and Farooqui to Bhopal, BJP MLA acknowledged – won’t permit the display

Please inform that Trinamool Congress (TMC) Very energetic in Goa. Mamta Banerjee herself is main the marketing campaign in Goa for the election marketing campaign. He is a continuing attacker on BJP. And likewise encircling the Congress. The Congress did smartly within the 2017 elections in Goa, even though many of the MLAs later left the birthday party.

