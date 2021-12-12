Goa Meeting Election 2022: On Mamata Banerjee’s election guarantees, Chidambaram said- ‘God bless Goa’

Goa Meeting Election 2022: Congress, an afternoon after Trinamool Congress in Goa promised a right away money switch scheme for ladies, if voted to energy (Congress) Senior chief of P. Chidambaram (P. Chidambaram) Taking a jibe on the Mamata Banerjee-led celebration, acknowledged, “God bless Goa.” 5000 per thirty days will probably be transferred to at least one lady of each family underneath a scheme known as ‘Griha Lakshmi’.Additionally Learn – Congress’s rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged – I’m a Hindu, this nation may be of Hindus, now not of Hindutvawadis

Reacting to the announcement, Congress' Goa election in-charge Chidambaram tweeted on Sunday, "Here is a math worthy of the Nobel Prize in Economics. A per thirty days grant of Rs 5000 to a girl in 3.5 lakh families in Goa will value Rs 175 crore. This is, Rs 2100 crore once a year. God bless Goa. Or it must be such that God save Goa."

The Trinamool has introduced that it's going to contest all 40 seats within the state meeting elections to be held early subsequent 12 months. Previous, the Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP), which may also contest the Goa elections, had promised that if voted to energy in Goa, it will build up the remuneration paid to girls underneath the state-sponsored scheme and the ones excluded from its purview. Monetary help can be given.

Congress normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday promised that if her celebration involves energy within the state, 30 in keeping with cent reservation will probably be given in jobs for ladies in Goa. He claimed that the ideology of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) used to be "anti-women". Within the 2017 Goa Meeting elections, the Congress emerged as the only biggest celebration through profitable 17 seats, however did not shape the federal government. The BJP then solid alliances with some regional organizations and impartial applicants to shape the federal government. The Congress these days has simplest 3 MLAs within the 40-member meeting.