Goa Meeting Polls 2022: Amit Palekar will probably be AAP’s CM candidate in Goa, Kejriwal publicizes

Goa Meeting Polls 2022: Aam Aadmi Birthday party after pointing out CM candidate in Punjab (AAP) Lately on Wednesday, Goa has additionally introduced its leader ministerial face. Birthday party's nationwide convener and Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal (AAP Convenor And Delhi CM Kejriwal) instructed in a press convention that Amit Palekar would be the leader ministerial face of the birthday party within the Goa Meeting elections. Previous, Kejriwal campaigned in desire of the birthday party from door to door in Goa's Courtalim village. He was once additionally noticed interacting with citizens right through the marketing campaign.

BJP claimed absolute majority

In the meantime, the struggle between the political events has intensified within the Goa Meeting elections. State Leader Minister Pramod Sawant (Goa CM Pramod Sawant) It's claimed that BJP will shape the federal government within the state with the previous majority and the birthday party will win no less than 22 seats. He instructed ANI- For the primary time BJP goes to contest the entire 40 seats within the state. I'm certain that BJP will shape the federal government with complete majority. Our goal is to win greater than 22 seats within the state.

He additional stated, 'BJP is in executive for the ultimate ten years. I've been the Leader Minister for the ultimate 3 years. Over time, we've got began many building initiatives within the state and the folk of Goa are proud of it. Persons are able to vote for us once more and convey us to energy. It's to be recognized that meeting elections will probably be held in Goa on February 14 and the counting of votes will probably be performed on March 10.