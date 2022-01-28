Goa Opinion Ballot Zee Information 2022: A tricky struggle between BJP and Congress in Goa! Know the way many seats can are available whose account?

Goa Opinion Ballot 2022 Zee Information: Elections to be held for 40-member meeting seats in Goa (Goa Opinion Polls 2022) To gauge the temper of the general public ahead of Zee Information ने DesignBoxed In conjunction with Opinion Ballot. All the way through this, Goa was once divided into two portions North. (North Goa- 23 Seats) and south (Southth Goa-17 Seat) divided into. It’s identified that at the moment there’s a executive of Bharatiya Janata Birthday party in Goa. opinion polls (Goa Opinion Ballot) In keeping with the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party this time in Goa (BJP) and Congress (Congress) Seems like a difficult pageant. Bharatiya Janata Birthday party in Goa (BJP) Ko 15-19, Congress (Congress) to 14-18, Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) 0-2 to Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Birthday party (MGP) Co 0-2, Goa Ahead Birthday party (GFP) One appears to be getting 1-2 and others 0-1 seats.Additionally Learn – Manipur Opinion Ballot 2022: Who’s the favourite face for the publish of CM in Manipur, advised within the opinion ballot

Whose vote proportion?

Speaking about vote proportion in Goa, 31% for Bharatiya Janata Birthday party, 29% for Congress, Aam Aadmi Birthday party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Birthday party (MGP) 11% -11%, Goa Ahead Birthday party (GFP) Seems like 03% and others get 15% votes.

BJP forward in North Goa

On the identical time, if we speak about 23 seats in North Goa most effective, then the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) Sept. 11 to Congress, 8-10 to Aam Aadmi Birthday party, 0-1, MGP to 2-4, GFP 0-1 and others can get 0-2 seats. In keeping with Opinion Ballot in North Goa BJP to 38%, CURVED to 27%, AAP to ten%, MGP to ten%, GFP One appears to be getting 04% and others 11% votes. In 2017 in North Goa, BJP were given 36% votes, Congress 27% and others were given 37% votes. As Leader Minister in North Goa, Pramod Sawant (BJP) is most well-liked by means of 34%, Vishwajit Rane (BJP) 13%, Digambar Kamat (CONG) 25%, Amit Palekar (AAP) 8% and others 20%. are.

Who and what position in South Goa!

If we speak about 17 seats in South Goa, then the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) 6-8 to Congress, 6-8 to Aam Aadmi Birthday party, 0-1, MGP to 0-1, GFP appears to be getting 0-1 seats. Nobody else appears to be getting any seats right here. In keeping with opinion polls, in North Goa BJP to 23%%, CURVED to 32%, AAP to 13%, MGP to 13%, GFP Seems like 03% and others get 15% votes.

In 2017 in South Goa, BJP were given 28% votes, Congress 30% and others were given 42% votes. On the identical time, in South Goa as Leader Minister Pramod Sawant (BJP) 23%, Vishwajit Rane (BJP) 8%, Digambar Kamat (CONG) 31%, Amit Palekar (AAP) 12% and others 26%. are liking.