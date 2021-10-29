Goa Polls 2022: Nafisa Ali, who contested in opposition to tennis famous person Leander Paes and Mamata Banerjee, joins TMC

Goa Polls 2022: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) Mythical tennis participant Leander Paes within the presence of (Leander Paes) Trinamool Congress (TMC) Joined. TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, who arrived on a three-day consult with to Goa, welcomed Leander Paes to sign up for the celebration. Veteran actress and activist Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata in opposition to Mamata Banerjee Apply Favourite Additionally joined TMC.Additionally Learn – Leander Paes Joins TMC: Tennis Champion Leander Paes Joins TMC, Joins Goa In The Presence Of Mamata Banerjee

After becoming a member of TMC, 48-year-old Paes mentioned, 'Now I've retired from tennis. I need to serve other people thru politics… Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is a real champion to deliver trade within the nation.

Panaji: Tennis champion Leander Paes joins TMC in Goa, within the presence of West Bengal CM and celebration leader Mamata Banerjee. percent.twitter.com/rfcDXGjSAa – ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will meet House Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, that is why…

In the meantime, Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee advised her celebration staff in Goa that the BJP calls her “anti-Hindu”, regardless that it has no proper to present them a “persona certificates”. Mamata Banerjee mentioned that during her celebration’s identify ‘TMC’, ‘T’ stands for Temple, ‘M’ stands for Mosk (mosque) and ‘C’ stands for Church.

The Leader Minister additionally mentioned that his celebration does no longer need to contest the elections right here to make the state “sturdy and self-reliant” and to not divide votes. He mentioned that the governance of the state won’t run from Delhi. Banerjee mentioned her celebration does no longer divide other people on spiritual traces, whether or not they’re Hindu, Muslim or Christian.

TMC has introduced to contest the impending elections on all 40 meeting seats of Goa. The celebration has began bringing many native leaders into its fold. Banerjee’s consult with is being observed as her try to gauge the political temper within the state forward of the meeting elections due in early 2022.

