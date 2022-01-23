Goa Polls: After leaving BJP, former CM Laxmikant Parsekar proclaims to contest as an impartial

Goa Meeting Election 2022: Goa meeting elections to be held subsequent month (Meeting Election) Former Leader Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who resigned from the BJP, used to be disenchanted over no longer getting the price tag. (Laxmikant Parsekar) ने Introduced to contest election as an impartial candidate. Parsekar stated that he desires to win the Mandrem seat. (Mandrem Seat) Will contest election as an impartial candidate from Parsekar stated that he had introduced his resignation (from the birthday celebration) on Saturday and has given up all posts within the birthday celebration. Whilst resigning, Parsekar stated within the meeting elections to be hung on February 14. (Goa Meeting Election 2022) ruling birthday celebration for BJP (BJP) He used to be the chairman of the manifesto committee.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh will contest from Patiala, the primary listing of applicants launched – know who will get the price tag from the place

He stated that once his resignation, a number of political events approached him, however he opted to contest as an impartial candidate. "I will be able to record my nomination quickly," he stated. Parsekar (65), used to be disenchanted over the BJP no longer giving him a price tag from the Mandrem meeting seat. The birthday celebration has fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte from the seat.

This seat used to be represented through Parsekar between 2002 and 2017. Sopte had defeated Parsekar as a Congress candidate within the 2017 state meeting elections, however he joined the BJP along side 9 different leaders in 2019. Parsekar used to be the Leader Minister of Goa from 2014 to 2017. Parsekar used to be elected the Leader Minister of the state after the then Leader Minister Manohar Parrikar used to be inducted into the Union Cupboard because the Protection Minister.

