Goa Zila Panchayat Election: Voting begins on 48 seats of Goa District Panchayat, 200 candidates are in the field

Goa Zilla Panchayat Election: Voting is going on today in 48 seats in Goa for the District Panchayat. With the commencement of voting on Saturday morning, long queues of voters were seen outside polling stations across the state. A large number of people have reached to vote.

A senior police officer said, “Voters came out in large numbers in the morning and from eight in the morning they queued up at polling stations to exercise the franchise.”

A total of 7,91,814 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in these elections. This election is being held in 48 of the 50 Zilla Parishad seats in the state, of which 200 candidates are in the fray. These two hundred candidates are in the field.

Explain that the election has been postponed due to the death of a candidate in one seat in Goa, while the BJP candidate was elected unopposed in other seats.

In the Zilla Parishad elections, BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have officially fielded their candidates. The election is being fought on the party’s election symbol.

Source: PTI Hindi