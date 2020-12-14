Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results: Continuing BJP’s strong performance in civic elections, now in Goa too

Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2020: The phase of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) good performance in the civic elections continues. After the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections and the Panchayat elections in Rajasthan, the BJP also won the elections in Goa. In the results of Goa’s Zilla Panchayat Election Goa 2020, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won 32 out of 48 seats, while the Congress won 4, Independents 7, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 3, Nationalist Congress Party has won 1 seat and Aam Aadmi Party has won 1 seat. Also Read – Maharashtra News: Maratha reservation issue again, BJP MLAs protest

We thank the people of Goa for their resounding endorsement of the politics of development envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi. We also congratulate every BJP karyakarta in Goa on this landslide victory in Zilla Panchayat Polls. pic.twitter.com/ewK7KUNNYG – BJP (@ BJP4India) December 14, 2020

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed happiness over BJP’s performance in the elections. Sawant tweeted, ‘Let us shape a superior and self-governing Goa by taking forward this belief and trust.’

I humbly bow down before the people of Goa for the trust they have reposed onto the Bharatiya Janata Party as well as the Govt of Goa working under my leadership.

Let us shape a glorious and Swayampurna (Self Reliant) Goa by taking ahead the same trust and confidence! – Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 14, 2020

Later, while addressing the press conference, he said that the rural voters have shown their confidence in the leadership of the BJP and the state government. He said that in many district panchayat areas, the party won with a ‘big margin’.

Goa State Election Commission (SEC) said that North Goa had 58.43 percent turnout as opposed to 55 percent in South Goa district. More than four lakh voters exercised their franchise in the elections. There were 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 female voters.

As reported by Hindustan Times, BJP fielded 43 candidates in 48 seats, Congress 38 candidates, AAP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 17 candidates, while 79 candidates contested as independents. Let us know that the elections in Goa were going to be held on 22 March. The election campaign ended when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janata curfew. After this the lockdown took place, thus the Goa government postponed the election.