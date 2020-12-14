Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results Live Updates: Continuing BJP’s strong performance in civic elections, now winning in Goa

Goa Zilla Panchayat Election results: The phase of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) good performance in the civic elections continues. After the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections and the Panchayat elections held in Rajasthan, the BJP is also winning in Goa. The BJP also has an edge in the results of Zilla Panchayat Election Goa 2020. According to the report so far, BJP managed to win 13 seats, Congress 2, while independents managed to win 5 seats. Also Read – Maharashtra News: Maratha reservation issue again, BJP MLAs protest

Let us know that the counting of votes is going on for the Goa zilla panchayat elections at 15 notified centers across the state. All the results of the elections held in 48 constituencies on Saturday will be declared till today.

Goa State Election Commission (SEC) said that North Goa had 58.43 percent turnout as opposed to 55 percent in South Goa district. More than four lakh voters exercised their franchise in the elections. There were 2,27,916 male and 2,21,972 female voters.

As reported by Hindustan Times, BJP fielded 43 candidates in 48 seats, Congress 38 candidates, AAP and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party 17 candidates, while 79 candidates contested as independents. Let us know that the elections in Goa were going to be held on 22 March. The election campaign ended when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janata curfew. After this the lockdown took place, thus the Goa government postponed the election.