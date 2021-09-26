Goal, injury and a disconsolate cry: Paulo Dybala’s day at Juventus that set off the alarms in the Argentine national team

After having sealed the worst start to the season in 50 years, the Juventus received in Turin the Sampdoria with the obligation to add a victory that would allow him to direct his course in the A league.

Paulo Dybala, undisputed leader in the offensive of the Italian power after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, was in charge of opening the scoring with an extraordinary display of his talent. With a finish loaded with thread and effect, the Cordovan broke with the resistance of Emil Audero and celebrated the premature 1 a 0. However, his production lasted until 21 minutes into the first part, when he felt a muscular discomfort (probably breakdown) that prevented him from continuing with his commitment as he was replaced by the Swede. Dejan Kulusevski.

The heartbroken cry of the international figure was one of the most moving images of the day. In your personal feeling, The jewel knew that his injury would complicate his future in the Argentine national team, given that the October 7, the team led by Lionel Scaloni will be presented again on a triple date of South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar World Cup.

Although no official medical report was issued, the first hypotheses state that Dybala he will miss the games against Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru. In any case, the National Team’s coaching staff will wait until the last minute to find out the severity of the forward’s injury.

Leonardo Bonucci, criminal, and Manuel Locatelli were the other authors of the goals of the triumph of Juventus, which won 3-2 with great authority, while the Japanese Maya Yoshida and Antonio Candreva they discounted for the Sampdoria.

Despite the triumph, Massimiliano Allegri He was not satisfied with what happened in northern Italy, because in addition to the loss of La Joya, Álvaro Morata also had to be replaced due to a problem in his left knee. Moise kean entered the place of the Spanish.

Yesterday, the grandson of Cesare Maldini e hijo de Paolo Maldini, two legends of the Rossoneri, was headline for the first time to his 19 years and he did not miss the opportunity he was given Stefano Pioli. The last descendant appeared from the start of the match in the center of the field behind the French striker Olivier Giroud who returned after missing several games due to the coronavirus and back pain.

Daniel, who added a few minutes in the Champions League in front of Liverpool, already played nine games in the A league but it had never started from the first minute: exactly 4,500 days after his father’s last game as a starter (May 31, 2009) the chance fell. A center from the right sector by Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa found the head of Maldini who opened the scoring 12 minutes into the second half in a match that was getting complicated for the Milan.

KEEP READING

The Manchester United coach questioned Draw Martínez and explained why Cristiano Ronaldo did not kick the penalty

Draw Martinez show: challenged Cristiano Ronaldo to kick a penalty, Manchester United missed and celebrated with a dance in front of the fans

Draw Martínez’s message after crossing with Cristiano Ronaldo and his great performance for Aston Villa’s triumph