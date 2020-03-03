Goal Zero Yeti 200X review: A handy portable power source for your home or car

Transportable battery packs are available in helpful while you’re touring or if you need to confirm your phone’s battery stays powered by way of a reside efficiency. Nonetheless for prolonged weekends away from an outlet—say, a tenting journey—or as an emergency power provide, most battery packs aren’t going to ultimate prolonged ample.

For those situations, power stations are larger offered. The newest station I examined is the Goal 0 Yeti 200X. As its establish implies, this station has a battery functionality near 200Wh—187Wh to be precise. It sports activities actions six different ports in its compact form challenge.

The 200X weighs 5 kilos and measures 7.9 x 5.1 x 5.1 inches. There’s a care for on better of the station that makes it easy to carry. The best and bottom of the housing are product of plastic, while the midsection is encased in a metal shell. I found the housing is powerful as soon as I inadvertantly dropped the station from about 5 toes onto a hard flooring, which the Yeti 200X surivived with out even a scratch.

