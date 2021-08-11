Goalkeeper Sreejesh was once additionally given Rs 2 crore by means of the Kerala govt, was once made joint director of sports activities

Kochi: PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of the Indian hockey crew, which received the bronze medal within the Tokyo Olympics, was once given a heat welcome in Kerala. A welcome reception arranged by means of the Govt of Kerala was once arranged. Kerala govt gave two crore rupees to goalkeeper Sreejesh. Along side this, Sreejesh has been made Joint Director within the Sports activities Division by means of the Govt of Kerala. Sreejesh was once previous Deputy Director (Sports activities) within the Public Schooling Division. Sports activities Minister V Abdurhiman, State Sports activities Council President Mercy Kuttan, MLA PV Srinijan and District Collector Zafar Malik amongst others attended the reception.Additionally Learn – Jharkhand govt showered items on hockey gamers Salima and Nikki Pradhan, gave 50-50 lakh exams, house would even be to be had

Sreejesh's circle of relatives, his folks, PV Raveendran and Ushakumari, spouse PK Anisha and kids Anushree and Sriansh have been provide to welcome him at house. On attaining house, Sreejesh put his medal round his father's neck. He was once then taken together with the minister to his place of dwelling in Kizhakkambalam in an open jeep. After a reception in his place of birth, Sreejesh instructed the media that he was once certainly more than happy that he was once given one of these grand welcome. "This medal is an Onam present for all," he mentioned, including that he hopes extra folks will permit their youngsters to play hockey after this success.

Kerala Government publicizes a praise of Rs 2 crores for PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of Indian males’s hockey crew that received a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics Sreejesh, who’s Deputy Director (Sports activities) in Public Schooling Division, shall be promoted to the put up of Joint Director (Sports activities) percent.twitter.com/BEm4M2s9dw – ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

When requested in regards to the award from the state govt, he mentioned, “As a sportsperson, as a hockey participant, my greatest ambition was once to win a medal within the Olympics and I were given it. I’m certain the state govt will acknowledge our victory and medals.” Indian males’s hockey crew has created historical past by means of profitable an Olympic medal after 41 years. Sreejesh performed a key function in serving to the crew win 5-4 with a super penalty nook protection within the ultimate moments of the bronze medal playoff fit in opposition to Germany.