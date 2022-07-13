Gobble and roll in Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a new Nintendo Switch game with trailer and release window

Nintendo surprises us with a proposal of delicious races for up to 4 players.

It has already become clear to us that, although Kirby already has 30 years behind his back, the lovable character is still in top form. Nintendo has shown us this with a Kirby and the Forgotten Land that not only achieved good sales, but also became the best launch of the franchise in Japan. For this reason, the iconic Japanese company wants to continue exploring the possibilities of the pink ball on Nintendo Switch and, how could it be otherwise, today it has announced a game highly related to their skills.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet will launch this summerWhat are Kirby’s most recognizable features? On the one hand, it is redondoand on the other, gobbles up everything it finds. Nintendo combines these two aspects again in Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a game eShop exclusive of Nintendo Switch that will soon encourage us to participate in delicious races, as the developers promise a launch for this same summer.

As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the objective of this game is to control Kirby and advance in races full of obstacles and setbacks. However, part of the grace is in eat all foods that we find along the way, something that will be complemented with the use of skills that will help us take advantage of the rest of the opponents. Kirby’s Dream Buffet will allow us to play with up to 4 playersso fun and hunger are guaranteed.

Returning to Kirby’s most important installment in 2022, Kirby and the Forgotten Land managed to conquer a lot of players both for its proposal and with little secrets that make this adventure something more ‘satisfying‘ for the user. If you want to know more about this game, we recommend you read our review of Kirby and the Forgotten Land to understand why has it conquered us this 3D experience.

