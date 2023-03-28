Goblin Slayer Season 2 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

The world of anime is very big and has a lot of different types. One of these is dark fantasy, which is where the anime “Goblin Slayer” fits in. The series is written by Kumo Kagyu, and Noboru Kannatsuki draws the pictures. After the manga and anime series were successful, the manga was turned into a TV show that ran from October 7 to December 30, 2018. Also, on February 1, 2020, the anime movie Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown came out. There were 12 episodes in the first season.

In 2018, the anime Goblin Slayer showed how harsh and cruel the dark fantasy land can be. The story is based on a light novel by Kumo Kagyu. It revolves around a man named “Goblin Slayer,” whose only goal is to get rid of all goblins in the world. Goblin Slayer had a lot more to offer than just a simple premise. It had action, interesting characters, and a good story.

At first, Goblin Slayer’s light novel was well-liked, and the “This Light Novel Is Amazing” guidebook gave it fifth place in its category. Fans are excited for the second season because the first season did a great job of adapting the book. Here’s everything you need to know about Goblin Slayer: Season 2 if you’re one of those fans.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Renewal Status

The second season of Goblin Slayer is coming back. On GA Bunko’s 15th anniversary, the news came out that an anime was being made. Since this announcement, no other information about the possible release date has been given. Since the news was released a year ago, it’s probably that the anime is almost done.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Storyline

If you recollect where Goblin Slayer left off, his group and the whole Adventurer’s Guild had just defeated the Goblin Lord and his minions. People later met in the Guild Hall. The credits started to roll just as we were about to see the Slayer’s face for the first time. Next, though, the movie’s side stories start to happen.

In the manga, there will be new characters in Goblin Slayer: Season 2. Wizard Boy, who wants to be an adventurer, appears to be an extremely important new member of the cast. He has a personal grudge against goblins, so he runs into the Goblin Slayer’s group. Now, another dangerous mission is about to start, putting the lives of every adventurer in danger.

But don’t put too much stock in this because Studio Whitefox changed the order of season one from the manga. So, if Whitefox doesn’t alter the sequence of the manga arcs this time, the Wizard Boy part of the story should come next. Goblin Slayer season 2 will be directed by Takaharu Ozaki, just like the first season, and Misato Takada will likely work with him as a co-director. Hideyuki Kurata is back in charge of both writing the scripts and putting the whole series together. Also, Kenichiro Suehiro will be back to be in charge of the music for the series.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Spoilers

At the end of the last episode of the show, there was a message card that said, “Goblin Slayer Will Return!” Since the TV show only used a small amount of the source material, there is no doubt that the show will come back, but no one knows when. “Goblin Slayer: Goblin Crown,” the name of the movie, came out on February 1, 2020. Also, we know that season 2 will have a new enemy called “Dark Elf,” who is part of the evil sect.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Character and Voice Cast

In addition to the staff, the voice actors from season 1 will be back in their original roles for the next episode. They are:

Yuuichirou Umehara as Goblin Slayer

Yui Ogura as Onna Shinkan

Yuka Iguchi as Ushikai Musume

Nao Toyama as Elf

Uchida Maaya as Uketsuke-jou

Youko Hikasa as Majo

Tomokazu Sugita as Lizardman

Yuuichi Nakamura as Dwarf

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Yaritsukai

So far, nothing has been said about the new cast or staff for the next season. But the latest promotional video showed one new character, which suggests that fans will receive the full cast and crew list for season 2 sooner.

Which Volumes of the Manga will Goblin Slayer Adapt?

Now things start to get a little tricky. Whitefox changed a lot about the order of the manga arcs so that the anime would have a better flow. In particular, the anime ended with the Goblin Lord Arc, and right before that was the Sword Maiden Arc. But it’s the other way around in the manga.

In chapter 15 of the manga, the part about the Goblin Lord is over. Then the Sword Maiden Arc comes, which ends in chapter 29. So, if you want to know where Season 2 of Goblin Slayer will start, it’s hard to tell right now. But if our guess is right, it should pick up either in Volume 6, where Wizard Boy is introduced or in Volume 5, where the group goes on another mission.

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date

Goblin Slayer: Season 2 will come out in 2023, but it’s not clear when. The official trailer for Season 2 only said that it would come out in 2023, but it didn’t say when. The second season could come out in the fall as the first season did, but it could also come out much earlier.

Even though the first season caused some trouble, the second season will start filming in 2021. People said it was bad because the first episode showed a sexual assault in a very graphic way. As a result, streaming services apologized and put up content warnings. In spite of this, Goblin Slayer was renewed, and after all these years, it will finally be back.

Where Will Goblin Slayer Season 2 Be Premiered?

If it’s like the first season, you can watch Goblin Slayer: Season 2 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Since it hasn’t been officially decided where it’ll air, these could still change. While you wait, you can use the streaming services referenced to watch the first season. On Amazon Prime Video, you can also watch the movie Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Trailer

At the moment, there is no trailer for Season 2 of Goblin Slayer, but we will post it on this page as soon as we can.

Which Studio Will Animate Goblin Slayer Season 2?

Studio White Fox made both the first season of Goblin Slayer and the movie Goblin’s Crown. Even though there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, we’re pretty sure White Fox will play the role again.

The first season was exactly what you’d expect from a dark fantasy anime because it had a lot of epic contrast and beautiful details. The show couldn’t have had better art direction, character design, or pacing. So it would be great if White Fox directed the second season again.