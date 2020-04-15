God Friended Me Cancelled At CBS, But There’s Still Some Good News

Go away a Remark
The top of the TV season draw close to, which additionally signifies that some exhibits will likely be coming to an finish as nicely, which is the case for one CBS present. God Friended Me has formally been cancelled by the community after two seasons. Whereas the information might come as a disappointment to followers, there may be cause for them to be relieved.
God Friended Me will finish Its run with a two-hour collection finale to air this month. CBS and Warner Bros. Tv launched an announcement (by way of TVLine) teasing their plans for the occasion:
We’re extraordinarily pleased with the distinctive idea and uplifting tales God Friended Me has informed over the previous two seasons. We thank the good forged, writers, manufacturing crew and crew for a present that stirred considerate dialog about religion, life and happiness, and made viewers really feel good on the finish of every episode. The artistic crew behind the present has one final ‘good friend suggestion’ in thoughts, in addition to an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey seeking the God Account.
Created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt stars Brandon Micheal Corridor as Miles Finer, a younger skeptic whose life is modified when he receives a good friend request from a Fb account known as “God.” As soon as the account begins sending Miles good friend options, he’s led on a journey to assist folks.
As well as, Miles additionally seeks to seek out the individual behind the God account and, whereas he’s come shut, he’s but to find the id of the consumer.
Becoming a member of Miles on the present are his good friend and love curiosity Cara Bloom (Violett Beane), hacker greatest good friend Rakesh Singh (Suraj Sharma), his clergyman father Arthur (Joe Morton), his stepmother Trish (Javicia Leslie) and sister Ali (Javicia Leslie).
Throughout the course of its two-season run, God Friended Me has been typically nicely obtained by each critics and basic viewers. Lots of lauded the present for its intelligent use of social media and tackling of faith. Some of the collection’ stars have even admitted that their work on the present has affected the way in which they view their religion.
Viewership, sadly, has been down for the reason that starting of the second season. In line with TVLine, its numbers are down 27 and 20 p.c from the primary season. Given this, it seems to be like cancellation was positively a risk for the present.
On a brighter be aware, followers can relaxation considerably simple realizing that the creators have a collection finale in thoughts to wrap up the story. Still, one has to marvel if this will likely be a real collection finale or a season finale repurposed as one. May audiences lastly meet the face behind the God account, or will the showrunners go away mentioned individual as much as the creativeness? Effectively, simply have to attend and see when the 2-hour God Friended Me collection finale airs on Sunday, April 26 at eight pm EST.
