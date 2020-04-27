‘God Friended Me’ Finale Fails to Score Heavenly Numbers – Variety

Following its current cancelation after two seasons, the collection finale of “God Friended Me” on CBS scored less-than-heavenly numbers, as ABC took Sunday evening thanks to “American Idol”‘s first at-home version.

The 2-hour “God Friended Me” curtain name averaged round a 0.6 ranking amongst adults 18-49 and 6.2 million whole viewers, which represents roughly a 3-week excessive in each metrics. Nevertheless, these numbers fall properly wanting the season 2 highs of a 0.9 ranking and seven.1 million viewers. Afterward, “NCIS: Los Angeles” closed out season 11 with a 0.6 ranking and a season low 5.Three million viewers. “60 Minutes” topped the evening for CBS with a 0.9 and 10.7 million pairs of eyeballs.

In the meantime, “American Idol” aired an episode wherein contestants carried out at house for the primary time, scoring a 1.Zero ranking and simply over 6 million viewers, which represents a 3-week viewers excessive. “The Rookie” benefited from its robust lead-in, ticking up from final episode to a 0.7 and just below 5 million viewers.

NBC’s complete Sunday evening lineup ticked down week-to-week, with “The Wall” being the one present to break a 0.Four ranking, drawing 2.eight million viewers. “Little Massive Photographs,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and “Good Women” all scored a 0.3, delivering Three million, 1.7 million and 1.6 million viewers respectively.

However, Fox’s Animation Domination lineup didn’t budge from final week. “Household Man” topped the evening with a 0.6 ranking, adopted by “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” with a 0.5, and eventually “Duncanville” with a 0.4. Viewership-wise issues weren’t as secure, as “The Simpsons” and “Duncanville” sank to season low totals of 1.Three million and 1 million.

On the CW, “Batwoman” swooped in even at a 0.2 and just below 700,000 whole viewers, adopted by a “Supergirl” replay at a 0.1 and 360,000 viewers.