God Friended Me’s Cancellation Was A Big Surprise For The CBS Cast

God Friended Me followers are nonetheless mourning the lack of the present. This week, CBS introduced that it cancelled the dramedy after two seasons. There was one slight silver lining within the type of God Friended Me getting a two-hour collection finale. In some not-so-uplifting information, its cancellation was an enormous shock for the forged of the CBS collection.
Brandon Micheal Corridor performs Miles Finer, the skeptic who will get friended by God on Fb. In an Instagram Q&A, Corridor opened up about studying that God Friended Me had been cancelled, and the way troublesome the information has been. On how he took discovering on the market can be no Season 3, Corridor informed Instagram (through TVLine):
[It’s a] exhausting capsule to swallow. [The decision] was fully out of our management. Swallowing the capsule a few days in the past, I used to be capable of mirror… concerning the time spent the previous two years engaged on this present, and… I’m [so] grateful.
It feels like Brandon Micheal Corridor has tried to search out the brilliant facet to the information. Therefore, his appreciation for the expertise he had doing God Friended Me for the 2 seasons it did have. The actor had beforehand opened up about how starring within the collection had impacted his views on faith. Corridor does have that to take with him going ahead after the cancellation.
Talking of, Brandon Micheal Corridor shared his gratitude about attending to work with the forged and crew of God Friended Me. They’ve clearly developed a powerful bond with each other over the previous two seasons of creating the present. Corridor stated that not working with them is the “hardest factor” concerning the cancellation and shared his gratitude for viewers’ reception to the collection:
…a couple of black atheist discovering his means, [and] not by faith however by spirituality. I’m grateful to have been capable of share this piece of artwork with every certainly one of you.
Fortunately for followers, there are extra episodes left. Nonetheless, making the cancellation information all of the sadder is that it’s going to not finish with its deliberate Season 2 finale or a collection ender. Like a whole lot of exhibits, God Friended Me was pressured to stop manufacturing early on its present season as a result of coronavirus. Season 2 will accordingly finish in need of its unique episode order.
Brandon Micheal Corridor just isn’t alone in talking out after God Friended Me’s cancellation. Corridor’s co-star, Violett Beane (Cara), responded to the cancellation on social media, writing a message to followers on Instagram. No matter her social media platform of selection, Beane wrote:
Sadly that is the tip of the highway for the God Squad. We discovered yesterday that our present is not going to be persevering with for a 3rd season. I’ve been so humbled by all the messages I’ve acquired from all of you all through these final two years, about how a lot these tales have impacted your lives and helped you thru some powerful instances. That’s all any of us may’ve hoped for and I’m glad we have been capable of offer you that for the 2 years that we did.
The cancellation got here after God Friended Me received nice information throughout its first season. It was picked up for a full season shortly after it premiered in fall 2018, earlier than getting renewed for a second in early 2019. Quick ahead to 2020, and God Friended Me is not going to be returning for a 3rd season.
Not less than God Friended Me was capable of transfer previous the heartbreaking plot level that occurred earlier in Season 2. It returned after a quick hiatus. Sadly, it is not going to return after its season finale. Time will inform if the episode that closes it out will give followers the closure they or its characters want.
New episodes of God Friended Me air Sundays at eight p.m. ET on CBS. The dramedy will take its last bow with a two-hour collection finale set to air on Sunday, April 26, on the identical time and place. For extra tv choices to think about watching, try this spring’s premieres.
