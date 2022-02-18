God of War and GTA San Andreas receive their biggest crossover thanks to this mod

CJ and Barney arrive in Nordic lands on PC, continuing a meme that even Cory Barlog has shared.

When a title we all know is adapted to PC there are many features that players are waiting to see, but without a doubt, one of the most interesting and fun are the mods. Among the many that we have already been able to find in God of War, there are playable alternatives such as the one that allows us to take control of Atreus in our adventure.

But since the creators cannot help but be tempted by internet memes, we have finally been able to see one of the funniest made. This is the mod that replaces Kratos with CJprotagonist of the beloved GTA San Andreas, and Atreus by BarneyAmerica’s favorite purple dinosaur and another of the protagonists recurring internet memes.

The prank with CJ and Barney began months before the title’s release on PC, a recurring prank that ended with Barney himself. Cory Barloggame creator, placing artist illustration Marcos RCoccupying the banner of your personal Twitter accountan image that, as you can see, continues to maintain the creative Sony Santa Monica.

Cory Barlog still keeps CJ and Barney on his Twitter account bannerIn the video shared by Omega Fantasy on his YouTube account, we can see CJ as the authentic and undisputed God of War, facing one of the first enemies of the game, the modder has not forgotten about Barney, who we can also see in the sequence. The confrontation continues to be just as intense, although we are not going to deny that the image of our favorite gang member distributing cakes through the Nordic lands has made us smile.

God of War came to PC on last january 14 with a simply excellent port, which perfectly adapts the 2018 masterpiece to the mouse and keyboard, adding the use of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0, 4K, 60 frames per second, HDR and support for ultra-wide aspect ratios to achieve a title essential for any PC library.

