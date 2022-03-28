God of War behind the scenes: this is how one of the most hilarious deleted scenes was recorded

Although this moment does not appear in the game, it has been shown in a documentary focused on Kratos.

Following its recent release on PC, the God of War universe has expanded to bring thousands of gamers to the latest adventure in Kratos. This initiative from Santa Monica managed to become the highest rated PlayStation game on Steam after breaking records for simultaneous players on the platform. In this way, more and more players are wondering the same thing: being as he is, why doesn’t Kratos launch brutal insults?

We do not have the answer to this question, but we can affirm that Santa Monica inclusion was considered of a small expletive in one of the scenes of God of War. As you can see in the video that opens this news, Kratos drops a curious reflection when they send him to pick up some flowers: “I’m a fucking god of war“.

This does not mean that Kratos also goes to collect these flowers. But this scene, which has been taken from the documentary God of War: Raising Kratos, goes a little further and presents the reaction of the voice actors to the words of the protagonist. In addition, we also see a curious interaction between Christopher Judge (who plays Kratos in the game) and Sunny Suljic (who puts the voice of Atreus).

As for the future of these characters, we already know that Amazon is negotiating the adaptation of the franchise to its platform, so we could expect news from Kratos and company beyond the video game. And, if we look exclusively at video games, players are waiting for news regarding God of War: Ragnarok, which is scheduled to launch in 2022.

