God of War could have a live-action series: Amazon negotiates the adaptation of the popular franchise

Its completion is not yet 100% confirmed, but Amazon is extremely determined on the project.

By Axel García / Updated March 7, 2022, 23:12 54 comments

One of the quintessential PlayStation sagas, God of War, is very close to confirming its serie live-action from the hands of Amazonas this company is negotiating the possibility of making this adaptation for Prime Video, says Deadline.

The completion of the series is not yet 100% confirmed.Deadline comments that the adaptation would come from the minds of Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostbyproducers of the series The Expanse, and they would be joined Rafe Judkins, showrunner for the series The Wheel of Time. PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television would also work on the series, adds the site.

It is worth mentioning that the series still has not been approved completely, and even if it were, it could be a long time before we hear anything new about the project, as happened with the already confirmed Twisted Metal series.

It’s no surprise to see someone trying to take the God of War name outside of video games, seeing as not only was the 2018 installment crowned GOTY, but its debut on PC years later was more than surprising. The title was also the main source of inspiration for Dan Trachtenberg, director in charge of the new film in the Predator saga, Prey.

What will the series be about? That is still a mystery, and that is that although Kratos and Atreus have put a new spin on what began in ps2 timesthe truth is that God of War has a huge world that the producers could rely on for the realization of the series, obviously including the well-known mission of Kratos in the first installment of the saga.

More about: God of War, Amazon and Live action.